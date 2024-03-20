Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 82,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 69,755 shares.The stock last traded at $54.20 and had previously closed at $53.30.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $770.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

