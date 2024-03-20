Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $438.92. 12,324,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,535,309. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.53 and its 200-day moving average is $396.89. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $304.77 and a 12-month high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

