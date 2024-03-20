Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $438.99. 8,653,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,464,480. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $304.77 and a 12 month high of $448.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $429.53 and a 200 day moving average of $396.89.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

