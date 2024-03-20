Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.6% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

QQQ stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $439.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,207,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,422,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $429.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.89. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $304.77 and a 1 year high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

