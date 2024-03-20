Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Banta Asset Management LP’s Largest Position

Banta Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 28.9% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $319,548,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.20 on Wednesday, hitting $443.77. 43,052,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,109,699. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $429.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.89. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $304.77 and a 52-week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

