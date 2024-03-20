Internet Computer 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $177.41 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $11.29 or 0.00017779 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.20 billion and approximately $177.41 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00083600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,172,884 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,051,098 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

