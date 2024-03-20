International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Now Covered by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

IMXI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.60. 32,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,873. International Money Express has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $728.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. Equities analysts expect that International Money Express will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Money Express by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in International Money Express by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89,670 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

