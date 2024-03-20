International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 909,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

IGT opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in International Game Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Argus dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

