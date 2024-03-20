International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Mizuho

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.06.

Shares of IFF opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

