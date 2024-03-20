International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,279,000 after buying an additional 1,929,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.96. 3,217,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,330,008. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $177.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.47.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

