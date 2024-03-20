International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,517 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $33,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $177.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

