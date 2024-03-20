Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after purchasing an additional 525,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,825,000 after acquiring an additional 480,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $135.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,461. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $95.66 and a one year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

