Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

INTC traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 48,265,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,831,836. The company has a market capitalization of $175.29 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

