Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $164.41 and last traded at $164.68. 124,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 920,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.79 and a 200-day moving average of $179.13. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

