Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 7.9 %

INSP stock traded down $16.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.38. The company had a trading volume of 328,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,764. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,485.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,844 shares of company stock worth $2,933,745 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

