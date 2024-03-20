Insider Selling: Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) COO Sells 21,056 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $146.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $8,322,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $2,422,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

