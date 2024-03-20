Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Sells 15,307 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,435,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.8 %

PowerSchool stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. 551,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,205. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PowerSchool by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 380,586 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,573,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after acquiring an additional 97,295 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

