Insider Selling: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) Director Timothy James Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$10,620.00.
Timothy James Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 7th, Timothy James Walker sold 2,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$10,560.00.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance
MRT.UN stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.35. 6,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,339. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$5.20 and a twelve month high of C$5.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
