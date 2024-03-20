Insider Selling: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) Director Timothy James Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$10,620.00.

Timothy James Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Timothy James Walker sold 2,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$10,560.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

MRT.UN stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.35. 6,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,339. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$5.20 and a twelve month high of C$5.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Morguard Real Estate Inv.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.