Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Sells 2,572 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96.

FFH stock traded down C$28.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1,520.15. 48,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,385.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,253.72. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of C$870.31 and a 12-month high of C$1,563.49.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The company had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 189.2777086 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $19.871 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

FFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,725.00.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

