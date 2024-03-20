Insider Buying: NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Senior Officer Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Steven Allan Young purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,420.00.

NFI Group Stock Performance

TSE:NFI opened at C$12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFI shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.58.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

