Insider Buying: Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) Director Simcha G. Lyons acquired 15,000 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maiden Price Performance

Shares of MHLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $183.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Maiden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Maiden by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Maiden by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maiden by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

