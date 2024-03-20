Insider Buying: H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Insider Buys 5,035 Shares of Stock

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Walker purchased 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,988.95 ($25,447.42).

H&T Group Stock Down 1.3 %

LON:HAT opened at GBX 392 ($4.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 373.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 416.83. H&T Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305 ($3.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 502.07 ($6.39). The firm has a market cap of £172.44 million, a P/E ratio of 816.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 14.66.

H&T Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. H&T Group’s payout ratio is 3,541.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

About H&T Group

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

