InPlay Oil Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE IPO opened at C$2.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$209.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of C$2.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.41.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

