Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Holdings Raised by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April makes up approximately 4.6% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 4.47% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 140,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 55.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 73.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS NAPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,040 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

