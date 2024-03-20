Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.59

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.59 and last traded at $123.48, with a volume of 1530619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.93.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.60. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 24,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

