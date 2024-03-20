Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$90.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.51% from the stock’s previous close.
IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$87.85.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.3409091 EPS for the current year.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.
