IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IGMS. Bank of America lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $28,622.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,454.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927. Insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $9.92 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

