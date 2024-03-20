Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Down 4.4% on Insider Selling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $60.44 and last traded at $60.48. 70,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 105,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

Specifically, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HY. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 63.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 222,340 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 74.9% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

