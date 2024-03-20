HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.56. HUYA shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 298,494 shares traded.

HUYA Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HUYA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 61,888 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,189,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

