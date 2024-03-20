Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.42 and last traded at C$11.22. Approximately 199,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,494,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

