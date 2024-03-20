HUNT (HUNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $88.55 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $88.55 million and $7.22 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
HUNT Profile
HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town.
HUNT Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.
