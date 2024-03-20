Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.96% from the stock’s current price.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:HBM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. 703,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,466. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
