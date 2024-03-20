Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Sells C$46,446.75 in Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75.

HBM opened at C$9.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$9.50.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7080232 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.40.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

