HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $560.00.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. HSBC has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.42%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

