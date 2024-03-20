HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.19

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 88093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$73.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

