Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:HOVNP)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance
Shares of HOVNP stock remained flat at $18.19 on Wednesday. 18,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11.
