Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Hongkong Land Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Hongkong Land stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. Hongkong Land has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.
About Hongkong Land
