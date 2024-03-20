HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Update

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 531,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 14th total of 504,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

HNI Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. HNI has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.15 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HNI will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $429,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,745.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $124,990.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,772.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $429,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,745.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $749,534. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HNI by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 96,817 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 51,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in HNI by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 39,131 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

