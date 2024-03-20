HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Down 2.8%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.54. 20,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 366,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 9,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,518,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 109,757 shares of company stock worth $1,589,997 over the last three months. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

