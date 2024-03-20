HI (HI) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.40 million and $218,728.17 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006264 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00015017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,404.73 or 0.99551526 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010481 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00158295 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050072 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $220,871.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

