Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the February 14th total of 13,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

In other news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,915.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rodica Macadrai bought 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $118,385.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 233.3% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 26.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 299.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,070,000.

Herbalife Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $887.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

