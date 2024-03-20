Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,392,000 after acquiring an additional 322,649 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,107 shares of company stock worth $2,097,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.50. 99,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,637. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

