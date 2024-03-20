HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 245.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $84.13.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,643 shares of company stock valued at $592,205 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in HealthEquity by 247.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

