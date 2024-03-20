Head to Head Survey: aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) vs. PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and aTyr Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A aTyr Pharma $350,000.00 387.14 -$50.39 million ($0.96) -2.08

Volatility and Risk

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than aTyr Pharma.

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and aTyr Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A aTyr Pharma 0 1 3 0 2.75

aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,083.33%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% aTyr Pharma N/A -49.84% -39.12%

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

(Get Free Report)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. The company is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.