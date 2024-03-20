Head to Head Comparison: Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) vs. Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 11.84% 8.01% 3.05% Bimini Capital Management -31.83% -33.43% -3.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Equinix and Bimini Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 5 8 1 2.71 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Equinix currently has a consensus target price of $863.44, indicating a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Equinix’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Equinix has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equinix and Bimini Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $8.19 billion 9.76 $969.18 million $10.31 81.92 Bimini Capital Management $13.60 million 0.73 -$3.98 million ($0.39) -2.54

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equinix beats Bimini Capital Management on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Assest Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid and Royal Palm. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

