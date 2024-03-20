HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 255.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLRN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Acelyrin

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SLRN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,339. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. Acelyrin has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acelyrin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acelyrin by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,883 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.