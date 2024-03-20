HC Wainwright Cuts Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $11.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 348.98% from the company’s previous close.
CHRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 298.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,283,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 1,389,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after buying an additional 1,343,032 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.
