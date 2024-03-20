HC Wainwright Cuts Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $11.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 348.98% from the company’s previous close.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of CHRS opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.54. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 298.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,283,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 1,389,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after buying an additional 1,343,032 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

