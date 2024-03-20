Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.56. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 869,671 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 4.1 %

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,486 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

