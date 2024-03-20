Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading Up 8.8%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 109,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 49,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Hannan Metals Stock Up 8.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

