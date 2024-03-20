Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 4,042 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,737,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,435,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $424.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 109.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.18 and a 1 year high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.71 and its 200 day moving average is $409.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

